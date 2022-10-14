A Million-Dollar Thumbs-Up Emoji?–Lightstone v. Zinntex

This is a pandemic case. The buyer ordered $2.1M of personal protective equipment (PPE) from the seller in April 2020 and wired the money. The seller subsequently didn’t deliver, and the buyer cancelled the order. That left the issue of a refund of $1,475,000 (not sure what happened to the other $600k, but it’s not at issue). The court focuses on a text message thread negotiating the refund. The buyer kept demanding a personal guarantee of payment, which the seller rejected. At the end of this thread:

the plaintiff sent a text summarizing the payments expected which included four payments of $368,750 on July 15, August 15, September 15 and September 25, 2020. At 5:33:38 the same day, the defendant responded with a ‘thumbs up’ emoji.

So, what does the thumbs-up emoji mean here? The court says: “there are questions whether text messages and emojis in particular satisfy the statute of frauds. This is particularly true concerning a thumbs up emoji which may convey different meanings.” It’s true that thumbs-up emojis have multiple meanings, like all emojis. See Bardales v. Lamothe, another thumbs-up emoji case that held the thumbs-up didn’t means that a dad disavowed his child. However, the court is wrong about whether there is doubt that text messages and emojis can satisfy the statute of frauds. This is squarely governed by UETA/E-Sign, and the answer is they can. See also CX Digital v. Smoking Everywhere, where a text message thread cost a buyer $1.2M because it constituted a legally binding order.

FWIW, I know of 37 US court opinions referencing the thumbs-up emojis. See the list below.

Either way, the court says:

The plaintiff argues the thumbs up emoji constituted a signature of an executory accord. While the legal use of such an emoji is questionable as noted above, there are surely questions of fact whether the defendant intended to be bound by that emoji where only nine minutes beforehand the defendant categorically asserted he would not sign any document. There are surely questions of fact whether he ever intended to be bound by a written text message in the form of a thumbs up emoji. Therefore, this case cannot be summarily decided on this basis.

I understand why the emoji interpretation slowed down the judge. First, arguably, the thumbs-up was an acknowledgement of the buyer’s request, not an assent. I find that implausible. Second, if the thumbs-up is an assent, what was the seller agreeing to? The entire thread, the most immediate parts of the thread, or just the prior message? This requires the court to interpret the entire thread in context, and the ambiguity about what the putative assent covered could potentially doom the accord.

This week, there was some chatter about the thumbs-up emoji (based on a single Reddit post) that GenZ views the symbol as a signal of boomer passive-aggressiveness. (The Daily Mail, in its standard hyperbolic style, said “Why NOBODY should be using the ‘thumbs up’ emoji in 2022“). I use the thumbs-up emojis extensively, but it does pose some risks. In some cultures, it means F-U; and in the US, using it in online negotiations could be worth a lot of money.

Case citation: Lightstone RE LLC v Zinntex LLC, 2022 N.Y. Misc. LEXIS 5925 (N.Y. Supreme Ct. Aug. 25, 2022)

