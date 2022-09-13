Some Memes About California’s Age-Appropriate Design Code (AB 2273)

Today, I’m continuing my coverage of CA AADC (AB 2273) with a few memes on the subject:

* * *

* * *

* * *

My caption: “CAPTCHA vendors are training their age assurance algorithms for CA’s Age Appropriate Design Code (AB 2273)”

* * *

And, of course, no post about the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) (which the AADC purports to amend) would be complete without this GIF:

* * *

