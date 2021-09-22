What I Did Last “Summer” (2021)

It’s time for my annual roundup of my “summer” publications beyond my blogging. Once again, I did not teach last Spring. So here’s what I’ve done in 2021 since I finished my Fall 2020 teaching obligations:

Internet Law: Cases & Materials (12th edition 2021)

Content Moderation Remedies, Mich. Tech. L. Rev. (forthcoming)

An Introduction to California’s Consumer Privacy Laws (CCPA and CPRA), August 2021

Online Account Terminations/Content Removals and the Benefits of Internet Services Enforcing Their House Rules, 1 J. Free Speech L. 191 (with Jess Miers)

Five Things to Know About Section 230, Centre for International Governance Innovation (CIGI), June 21, 2021

Deepfakes, Privacy, and Freedom of Speech, Your Witness (Cleveland State Law School blog), June 18, 2021 (comments on Prof. Christa Laser’s proposal to create a notice-and-takedown scheme for inauthentic media)

Regulating Internet Services by Size, CPI Antitrust Chron., May 2021 (with Jess Miers)

Tech Policy in President Biden’s First 100 Days, 2021 U. Ill. L. Rev. Online 176 (2021)

The Crisis of Online Contracts (as Told in 10 Memes), March 2021

Dear President Biden: You Should Save, Not Revoke, Section 230, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, Jan. 12, 2021

People Who Understand Section 230 Actually Love It, San Jose Mercury-News, Jan. 10, 2021, at A12