Announcing the 2021 Edition of My Internet Law Casebook

I’m pleased to announce the 2021 edition of my Internet Law casebook, Internet Law: Cases & Materials. If I counted editions, this would be the 12th edition. The book is available as a PDF at Gumroad for $10, as a Kindle ebook for $9.99, and in hard copy at Amazon for $20. [The hard copy comes with a free PDF on request; and shipping should be free on Amazon Prime.] For my thoughts about self-publishing an ebook casebook, see this article.

If you’re an academic and would like a free evaluation copy, please email me. I can also share my presentation slides and lecture notes. You might also check out (1) my Internet Law course page, which includes 24 years of syllabi and old exams with sample answers, (2) my article on “Teaching Cyberlaw,” (3) my blog post on teaching Internet Law as an online-only course, and (4) my Canvas modules for the 2020 online-only course.

It has been a crazy year for Internet Law! Some of the major changes to the book this year:

Earlier this summer, I incorporated the Second Circuit’s Domen v. Vimeo ruling as a new principal case on Section 230(c)(2)(A). Then, when the Second Circuit vacated the opinion, I ripped it out of the book. I decided that the revised opinion, though still a good result, had gotten so garbled that it wasn’t worth adding back.

I did not add coverage of the Florida social media censorship law or NetChoice v. Moody because the law is enjoined and the 11th Circuit opinion will supersede the district court opinion.

Over the years, I’ve posted a number of book excerpts that are accessible for free, including:

(Some of the freely available excerpts are dated, but I keep the materials updated in the book).

As always, I invite your comments and questions.

* * *

Table of Contents:

I. What is the Internet? Who Regulates It?

Overview Page

Noah v. AOL (E.D. Va.)

Determining the Geography of Internet-Connected Devices

II. Jurisdiction

Evaluating Personal Jurisdiction

Toys ‘R’ Us v. Step Two (3d Cir.)

Illinois v. Hemi Group (7th Cir.)

III. Contracts

Meyer v. Uber (2d Cir.)

Register.com v. Verio (2d Cir.)

Harris v. Blockbuster

IV. Trespass/Computer Fraud & Abuse Act

Review: the Computer Fraud & Abuse Act, 18 U.S.C. §1030 [http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/1030], and California Penal Code §502 [https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/codes_displaySection.xhtml?sectionNum=502.&lawCode=PEN]

Comparison of Trespass to Chattels Doctrines

Intel v. Hamidi (Cal. Sup. Ct.)

Register.com v. Verio (Trespass to Chattels section)

Online Trespass to Chattels: a Failed Experiment

V. Copyright

Copyright Basics (Copyright Office Circular 1)

Note About Fair Use

Note on the Copyright Claims Board (CCB)

Cartoon Network v. CSC (2d Cir.)

MGM Studios v. Grokster (Sup. Ct.)

Secondary Liability

Review: 17 U.S.C. §512 [http://www.copyright.gov/title17/92chap5.html#512]

Section 512(c) Cheat Sheet

UMG v. Shelter Capital (9th Cir. revised opinion)

Recap

Ticketmaster v. RMG

VI. Trademarks and Domain Names

Review: 15 U.S.C. §1114 [http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/15/1114], 15 U.S.C. §1125 [http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/15/1125], and 15 U.S.C. §8131 [http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/15/8131]

Trademark FAQs

Trademark Glossary

A. Domain Names and Metatags

Review: ICANN Uniform Domain Name Dispute Resolution Policy [https://www.icann.org/resources/pages/policy-2012-02-25-en] and Rules for Uniform Domain Name Dispute Resolution Policy [https://www.icann.org/resources/pages/udrp-rules-2015-03-11-en]

Lamparello v. Falwell (4th Cir.)

Promatek v. Equitrac (7th Cir.) Original Order and Revision

B. Search Engines

Review: Google’s Trademark Policy [https://support.google.com/adwordspolicy/answer/6118]

Network Automation v. Advanced Systems Concepts (9th Cir.)

Tiffany v. eBay (2d Cir.)

VII. Pornography

Pornography Glossary

Reno v. ACLU (Sup. Ct. 1997)

Ashcroft v. ACLU (Sup. Ct. 2004)

VIII. Defamation and Information Torts

Bauer v. Brinkman (Iowa Sup. Ct.)

47 U.S.C. §230

An Introduction to Section 230

A Note About FOSTA

Zeran v. America Online (4th Cir.)

Fair Housing Council v. Roommates.com (9th Cir. en banc)

Top Myths of Content Moderation

International Approaches to Liability for Information Torts

IX. Privacy

Review: 16 C.F.R. Part 312 [http://www.gpo.gov/fdsys/pkg/FR-2013-01-17/pdf/2012-31341.pdf (starting at page 38)]

Excerpts from 16 C.F.R. Part 312, the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act’s Regulations

Note About the E.U.’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

An Introduction to California’s Consumer Privacy Laws (CCPA & CPRA)

In re. Pharmatrak (1st Cir.)

X. Spam

Review: CAN-SPAM Act of 2003 [http://www.gpo.gov/fdsys/pkg/PLAW-108publ187/pdf/PLAW-108publ187.pdf] and 16 C.F.R. Part 316 [http://www.ecfr.gov/cgi-bin/text-idx?c=ecfr&rgn=div5&view=text&node=16:1.0.1.3.40&idno=16]

Where’s the Beef? Dissecting Spam’s Purported Harms

XI. Blogs and Social Networking Sites

The Third Wave of Internet Exceptionalism

People v. Lopez (Cal. App. Ct.)

Doe v. MySpace (5th Cir.)

Zimmerman v. Weis Markets

Farley v. Callais & Sons

In re Rolando S. (Cal. App. Ct.)

Moreno v. Hanford Sentinel (Cal. App. Ct.)

REVIEW QUESTION ANSWERS