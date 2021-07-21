New Essay: “Five Things to Know About Section 230”

At the request of Centre for International Governance Innovation (CIGI), a Canadian think-tank, I wrote a short essay called “Five Things to Know About Section 230.” It’s a brief-and-breezy overview of Section 230 to get Canadian readers up-to-speed on our wacky US laws. However, only one of the five things is Canadian-specific, so the essay should be of broad interest. If you’re a regular blog reader, many of the essay’s points will sound familiar. Think of the essay as my “greatest hits” album.

The abstract: “This essay, written primarily for Canadian readers, explains five things that Canadians need to know about Section 230, the U.S. law that’s become the legal foundation of the modern Internet.”