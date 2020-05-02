2H 2019 and Q1 2020 Quick Links, Part 6 (Pornography/CSAM)

* People v. Austin, 2019 IL 123910 (Ill. Sup. Ct. Oct. 18, 2019). Illinois Supreme Court upholds a sui generis anti-NCP law as constitutional:

So far so good. Then….

😲😲😲

* State v. Casillas, 2019 WL 7042804 (Minn. Ct. App. Dec. 23, 2019). Minnesota’s sui generis anti-NCP law is struck down as unconstitutional:

* In re S.K., Case No. 08-J-17-000023 (Md. Ct. App. Aug. 28, 2019): “can a minor legally engaged in consensual sexual activity be his or her own pornographer through the act of sexting?” Yes.

* United States v. Bosyk, 2019 WL 3483181 (4th Cir. Aug. 1, 2019)

Bosyk and his amicus (the Electronic Frontier Foundation, or “EFF”) argue that the facts recounted in Agent Eyler’s affidavit didn’t give the government probable cause to search Bosyk’s house for evidence of child pornography. They argue that the government obtained its warrant based on a “single click” of a URL, which, they say, cannot support a search of somebody’s home. We disagree. The facts in the affidavit support a reasonable inference that someone using Bosyk’s IP address clicked the link knowing that it contained child pornography. This in turn makes it fairly probable that criminal evidence would have been found at Bosyk’s address.

The “critical fact” in this case, as the district court observed, is the timing. On the very day that someone clicked the link, it appeared on a website whose purpose was to advertise and distribute child pornography to its limited membership. And it appeared in a post containing text and images that unequivocally identified its contents as child pornography. The close timing between the link’s appearance on Bulletin Board A and the click by a user’s IP address is highly relevant: because the link was accessed on the same day it appeared on Bulletin Board A, it is at least reasonably probable that the user clicked the link having encountered it on that website.

With this fair assumption, several inferences drop into place to support the magistrate judge’s decision to issue the warrant. If one assumes, given the close timing, that the user accessed the link after seeing it on Bulletin Board A, it’s fair to conclude that the user also knew it contained child pornography, as that much was explicit from the posting. On top of that, one can fairly conclude that the same person typed the password posted on Bulletin Board A, downloaded the content, and viewed the video contained at that URL. For why else would someone who had seen the pornographic stills and read the description on Bulletin Board A click the link if not to access its contents? Thus, if we suppose that someone accessed the link through Bulletin Board A, it’s fairly probable that the same person downloaded or viewed child-pornographic images.