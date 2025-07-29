Apply To Become My Colleague! Santa Clara Law Is Hiring Tenure-Line Faculty

An introductory note from my colleague Prof. Michelle Oberman, who is chairing our appointments committee:

Excited to announce that SCU law is hiring both entry-level and lateral tenure stream faculty. See below for details about the scope of our search–it’s different. For maximum consideration, please submit materials via the portal as soon as possible, ideally before August 25, 2025. If you want to have a conversation prior to submitting, please reach out to Taylor Dalton (tdalton@scu.edu) Eric Goldman (egoldman@gmail.com), Sue Guan (sguan2@scu.edu), Michelle Oberman (moberman@scu.edu), or Zahr Said (zsaid@scu.edu)

The ad listing:

Santa Clara University School of Law welcomes applications from both entry-level and lateral tenure-track/tenured candidates. Ideal applicants will have a demonstrated record of scholarship and a rigorous research agenda that reflects a commitment to expertise, and excellence in writing. Applicants also should have a demonstrated record of excellence as a teacher. Successful candidates will be expected to teach at least one first-year required or bar-tested subject. We invite applications from candidates regardless of subject area expertise; our search is not restricted by topic or curricular fit.

We view this search as an opportunity to build out the doctrinal expertise and scholarly methodological approaches on our faculty, as well as pursuing larger institutional goals. Among these goals is our hope to hire cohorts of scholars tackling hard problems. As an illustrative example of a “hard problem” that could serve as the basis for a scholarly cluster, the committee might recruit a cohort of scholars working on problems associated with socio-economic inequality, broadly construed, and considered from different substantive and/or disciplinary perspectives. Their teaching portfolios would vary, but classes might include any first-year and bar-tested classes, and upper-level electives such as family law, immigration, and law & economics. Due to the dynamic nature of our thematic problems-based search, we encourage any candidate interested in SCU to apply; the socio-economic inequality example is purely illustrative rather than limiting.

SCU’s faculty is small, vibrant and committed. We seek colleagues who share our dedication to supporting the needs of our diverse student body and are excited about using their experience and leadership skills to strengthen our community and institution. To apply, please click through to our HR Portal: SCU Portal Link. Refer any questions to Michelle Oberman (moberman@scu.edu), committee chair.

Santa Clara University is a private, Jesuit, Catholic university offering its 8,800 students rigorous undergraduate curricula, master’s, Ph.D., and law degrees. SCU Law, one of the nation’s most diverse law schools, is dedicated to educating lawyers who lead with a commitment to excellence, ethics, and justice. Santa Clara Law offers its 700+ students an academically rigorous program, including certificates in high tech law, international law, privacy law, sports law, public interest law, as well as numerous joint degree options. Applicants are invited to visit the Law School’s website (https://law.scu.edu) for background on the Law School’s mission and scope of programs offered.