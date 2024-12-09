Bleg: Please Help Me Prepare for the Blog’s 20th Blogiversary

In February, this blog will celebrate its 20th anniverary. I’ll make together a series of posts to celebrate the milestone, and I would benefit from your help. I would be grateful if you could email me (egoldman@gmail.com) your thoughts about one or more of the following topics:

Who are you, and why do you read the blog?

Out of the nearly 4,500 posts over the blog’s history, is there one post that stands out to you as a favorite or especially memorable?

What is your favorite, or most memorable, image/meme and why?

How has the blog helped you professionally or personally?

Do you have a favorite topic that the blog regularly covers? Why is that topic significant to you?

If you’ve been a guest blogger, any comments about your experience?

How has your online information consumption changed over the past 20 years?

Any other blog-related remembrances you would like to share?

Please send all comments by February 1, but send them now while you are thinking about it! I hope to weave reader responses into my blogiversary coverage, but I can try to anonymize your remarks if you ask.

As I wrote when preparing for the 10 year blogiversary:

we don’t often ask for “favors” from you as a reader. The fact you give us your time and attention is already more than we could ask for. But if you could help us out with this bleg, it would mean so much to us.

Coverage of the 10 year blogiversary:

Part 1: Happy 10th Blogiversary!

Part 2: The Blog’s Impact

Part 3: The Blogosphere’s Evolution

Part 4: Changes in Internet and IP Law

Bonus: A Video Interview About the Blog