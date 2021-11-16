My California Senate Judiciary Committee Testimony on Section 230 and State Regulation

Last week, the California Senate Judiciary Committee held an informational hearing entitled “State of Social Media Regulation: Misinformation, Exploitation, Harassment, and Radicalization.” I testified about Section 230’s applicability to state regulatory efforts. Spoiler: Section 230 forecloses many of the legislature’s goals. My written testimony. Most of the legislators’ follow-on questions related to First Amendment limits, not Section 230, but the hearing title already anticipated that.

