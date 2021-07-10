Demonetized YouTuber Loses Lawsuit–Daniels v. Alphabet

Daniels is a YouTuber apparently of the #MAGA persuasion. Represented by Maria Cristina Armenta and Credence Elizabeth Sol, best known for litigating an ultimately unsuccessful censorial “Innocence of Muslims” lawsuit against YouTube, Daniels brought a routine “YouTube-is-censorsing-me” lawsuit seeking to impose must-carry obligations on YouTube. The suit was easily rejected by the court. As I blogged last time:

The plaintiff can replead the contract breach claim for failure-to-pay, but the case has lost all of its ideological implications about must-carry obligations and instead has devolved into a routine collections case (that will likely fail anyways).

We’ve now reached the part where the collections claim predictably failed.

The “YouTube Partner Program overview & eligibility” document says: “YouTube may disable monetization for channels that haven’t uploaded a video or posted to the Community tab for 6 months or more.” Daniels argued this announcement articulated YouTube’s only self-permitted basis for demonetization, so he shouldn’t have been demonetized because he didn’t satisfy that criterion. The court gently responds that his interpretation was “simply implausible.”

After the supervising judge approves this magistrate report, I presume the case will head to the Ninth Circuit.

Case citation: Daniels v. Alphabet Inc., 2021 WL 2865147 (N.D. Cal. July 8, 2021)