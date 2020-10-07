Over 50 Privacy Professionals & Experts Oppose Prop. 24

The length and complexity of Proposition 24, the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA), makes it challenging for ordinary citizens to evaluate the proposal. Thus, it’s helpful to hear how members of the privacy community feel about it. They are in the best position to understand and interpret it, and they may have some personal financial interest in it. Perhaps not surprisingly, many folks who know the most about privacy law actually oppose Prop. 24.

55 privacy community members (listed at the bottom of the post) signed the following statement:

“We are privacy professionals or other privacy experts. Proposition 24, the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA), will benefit us financially because it will increase demand for our services. Despite that, we oppose the proposition. Those of us in California are voting NO on Prop. 24, and all of us encourage Californians to vote NO as well (any listed affiliations are for identification purposes only).”

Signatories were given the opportunity to explain their perspectives. Some of the comments they shared:

“I do not believe that a complex privacy law, which will have the effect of regulating most US websites and which severely restricts amendments, should be enacted based on a three-sentence summary. That is the job of the legislature.”

“We are currently only four months into the period of enforcement of the CCPA. We are, realistically, only beginning to see the effects of what that law has done. At least under the CCPA, we have the ability to make changes via the legislature as needed in a timely fashion. Codifying what is essentially the same text and then making it harder to fix known and unknown issues, when we still haven’t gotten the existing law working correctly, is a path that will create more substantial harm to the very people it is supposed to help.”

“There has been insufficient time to assess the impact of CCPA enforcement starting earlier this year to completely rewrite the California’s privacy laws again and add additional complex regulations to this area. Such hurried legislation, especially in a ballot proposition, is irresponsible, and a poor way to treat those who spent significant time and energy over the last couple years making their businesses comply with the CCPA.”

“Vote NO on Prop 24! Prop 24 is very poorly written and will make a mess of an already very hastily written California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). The CCPA hasn’t even been in effect for a year, and already, individuals seek to amend it with Prop 24. We should understand the impacts of the CCPA and seek feedback on the loopholes, failures, and issues with the CCPA through a public process before we pursue amending it. Privacy laws and amendments to privacy laws should be passed by the California legislature through a transparent and thoughtful process that solicits feedback from the public, including consulting with privacy experts. Instead, Prop 24 significantly limits the legislature’s ability to amend and improve California privacy law. Prop 24 was written behind closed doors, without a transparent and open conversation with the public or experts. The issues with Prop 24 are even more apparent when you realize that major privacy civil liberties groups like the ACLU oppose Prop 24 as well. Californians deserve a better, thoughtful, more comprehensive privacy law. Please, please vote NO on Prop 24.”

“This is not how law should be made.”

For more on why I personally oppose Prop. 24, see this post. As I explained there, the “CPRA is the wrong policy approach, at the wrong time, via the wrong process.”

The statement signatories. Notes:

Signatories had the option to include an affiliation or not

All listed affiliations are for identification purposes only and not a reflection of their employer’s views

2/3 of signatories have an IAPP certification

Over 3/4 of signatories have a job that includes a substantial privacy component

Angelo Alcid

Heather Antoine, Partner, Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP

Emily Ashley

Liudmyla Balke

Ian Ballon, Co-Chair, Global Intellectual Property & Technology Practice Group, Greenberg Traurig LLP

Margaret Barreto

David W. Bertoni, Partner, Brann & Isaacson

Prof. Anupam Chander, Georgetown University

Vanessa Chang

Iris Chiu

James Czerniawski, Policy Analyst, Tech and Innovation, Libertas Institute

Eric Davis, CIPM, CIPP/E

Margaret A. Eason

Melanie Ensign, CEO, Discernible Inc.

Ray Everett, co-author “Internet Privacy for Dummies”

Prof. Eric Goldman, Santa Clara University School of Law

Catherine R. Gellis, attorney in private practice

Daniel Goldberg, Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz

Katherine Grout

Ganka Hadjipetrova, Privacy Counsel, Axiom

Michael Hellbusch, Partner, Rutan & Tucker, CIPP/US/E, CIPM

Benjamin Isaacson, CIPP/US, CIPP/E

Shaq Katikala

Bennet G. Kelley, Internet Law Center

Irene Koulouris

Alan P. Kyle

Amy Lawrence

Christian Lee

Prof. Jack I. Lerner, UC Irvine School of Law (no endorsement by UCI)

Kathleen Lu

William Marshall, CIPP/E, Partner, UBM Law Group, LLP

Whitney Merrill, Privacy Advocate and Attorney

Jess Miers, CIPP/US, Legal Policy Specialist at Google

Michael Moore

Alma Murray

Jake Nousomme, CIPP/US, CIPP/E, CIPM, CIPT

Max P. Ochoa

Derek Palmer

Jessie Reeves

Michael G. Rhodes

Michael Scapin, CIPP/US

Josh Srago, CIPP/US

Alaric Stein, Esq., CIPP/US

John Alec Stouras, Law Under Lock blog

Qian Sun

Berin Szóka, TechFreedom

Brent Tuttle

Day Wade, Privacy Attorney, Privacy PGM at Google

Kim Wallace

Jamie Williams

Randy Wilson

Shane Witnov

Casey Yang

Phillip Yin

Emily S. Yu, Senior Privacy Director and Secretary of the Intellectual Property section of the California Lawyers Association