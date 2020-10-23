A Little Good News: SSRN Has Launched a New eJournal on Advertising & Marketing Law

I’m excited to announce that Rebecca Tushnet and I are co-editing a new SSRN eJournal, the “Advertising & Marketing Law eJournal” (official SSRN announcement below). If you are uploading scholarly works to SSRN on these topics, add your work to the eJournal so that we can spread the word to your peers. We look forward to seeing your work!

___

We are pleased to announce a new Legal Scholarship Network (LSN) Subject Matter eJournal – Advertising & Marketing Law eJournal.

ADVERTISING & MARKETING LAW

View Papers: https://www.ssrn.com/link/ Advertising-Marketing-Law.html

Subscribe: http://hq.ssrn.com/jourInvite. cfm?link=Advertising- Marketing-Law

Editors: Eric Goldman, Professor and Co-Director, High Tech Law Institute, Santa Clara University – School of Law and Rebecca Tushnet, Professor of Law, Harvard Law School Description: This area includes content addressing the law of advertising and marketing, including other promotional techniques such as sales practices and public relations/press relations. The substance of ad messages and the methods used to disseminate them are also covered. Topics of special interest include the constitutional limits of efforts to regulate advertising and marketing, empirical studies, intellectual property considerations, and privacy considerations.

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE

You can subscribe to this area at no cost, by clicking on the “subscribe” link listed above.

You can change your subscriptions by logging into SSRN User HQ. If you have any problems, please contact us for assistance by visiting: https://support.ssrn.com or by phone: 877-SSRNHelp (877 777 6435) in the United States, or +1 212 448 2500 outside of the United States. We are open Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30AM and 6:00PM, United States Eastern.

SSRN’s LIBRARY

SSRN’s searchable library contains abstracts, full bibliographic data, and author contact information for more than 950,700 papers, more than 503,100 authors, and full text for more than 816,000 papers. This content can be accessed at http://papers.ssrn.com.

SSRN supports open access by allowing authors to upload papers to the platform for free through the SSRN User HeadQuarters at http://hq.ssrn.com – and by providing free downloading of those papers.

Downloads from SSRN in the past 12 months total more than 15.9 million, with more than 154.5 million downloads since inception.

SSRN’s PROFESSIONAL DIRECTORY

Searching on an individual’s name in the author field on our search page at http://ssrn.com/search provides a directory of scholars that includes contact information for authors, including email, postal, telephone, and fax information.

SSRN’s MISSION

SSRN’s objective is to provide rapid, worldwide distribution of research to authors and their readers and to facilitate communication among them at the lowest possible cost. In pursuit of this objective, we allow authors to upload papers without charge. And, any paper an author uploads to SSRN is downloadable for free, worldwide.

LEGAL SCHOLARSHIP NETWORK

The Legal Scholarship Network (LSN) hosts research content. You can subscribe to new content notifications through the SSRN User HeadQuarters at http://hq.ssrn.com.

Sincerely,

Bernard Black and Ronald J. Gilson

Directors

Legal Scholarship Network