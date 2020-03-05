Santa Clara Law’s Privacy Law Program Receives Substantial Gifts…AND COME WORK WITH ME!

Today, Santa Clara Law announced that we’ve received three gifts totaling $750k that we will use to enhance our already highly successful privacy law program. We’re honored by the generosity of our donors: Larry Sonsini; Paul Gentzkow and his wife Barbara Gentzkow; and Kapil Nanda and his wife Margaret Nanda.

Read the University’s press release on the gifts.

Read the statement from Santa Clara Law Dean Anna Han.

In conjunction with these gifts, we have created a new senior administrative position, Managing Director, Privacy Law Initiative. This could truly be a once-in-a-lifetime job opportunity. I would be very grateful if you could help me spread the word about it. The successful candidate will work directly with me (for better or worse…!), so I am eager to find the perfect person. Maybe you know that person. Maybe you are or might become that person. I’d welcome the chance to talk with anyone who wants to know more about the position and explore the potential match. Just drop me an email.