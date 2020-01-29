Santa Clara Law Is Hiring a Privacy Law Fellow for 2020-21

Position Title:

Privacy Law Fellow

Position Type:

Fixed Term (Fixed Term)

Salary Range:

$66,600 -$78,300

Job Description:

A. POSITION PURPOSE

Enrich our privacy education program and provide value for members of the cy pres classes

This is a full-time fixed-term appointment through July 31, 2021 with the possibility of a 1 year extension dependent on budget and business needs.

B. ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

The position’s primary responsibility is to research and publish on privacy-related topics. A wide range of publication outputs are acceptable, including academic scholarship, practitioner- or consumer-focused publications, empirical surveys or studies, etc. The successful candidate will also likely speak at conferences and talk with reporters.

All other position duties are optional and depend on the successful candidate’s interest. Those options include:

Teach one or more courses in the law school

Advise students

Support student papers

Organize events

Help with job placements

Help with program building and fundraising

C. QUALIFICATIONS

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The items below are representative of the knowledge, skills, abilities, education, and experience required or preferred.

This position requires the ability to effectively establish and maintain cooperative working relationships within a diverse multicultural environment.

JD required, but alternative educational credentials will be considered in exceptional cases. IAPP certification preferred

Demonstrated track record of professional participation in the privacy community. Several years of privacy work experience preferred.

Demonstrated track record of, and commitment to, researching and publishing on privacy issues

Commitment to be on campus most weekdays during the school year

D. PHYSICAL DEMANDS

The physical demands described below are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, as amended, the California Fair Employment & Housing Act, and all other applicable laws, SCU provides reasonable accommodations for qualified persons with disabilities. A qualified individual is a person who meets skill, experience, education, or other requirements of the position, and who can perform the essential functions of the position with or without reasonable accommodation.

May be required to travel to other buildings on the campus.

May be required to attend conference and training sessions within Bay Area or in- or out-of-state locations.

May be required to occasionally travel to outside customers, vendors or suppliers.

E. WORK ENVIRONMENT

The work environment characteristics described below are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job.