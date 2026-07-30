Another Court Shuts the Door on “Yelp Law” Drive-By Lawsuits–Arterberry v. Peet’s

Last week, I blogged the Moss v. GoDaddy decision holding that a key part of California’s Yelp Law doesn’t authorize a private right of action. If you didn’t read that post, go read it now because this post assumes you have.

In short, California enacted the “Yelp Law” to restrict businesses from trying to stop their consumers from posting online reviews. The statute is divided into two main operative parts. (a)(1) targets TOS provisions that restrict consumer reviews. (a)(2) targets businesses’ efforts to enforce those TOS provisions. A small team of plaintiff lawyers have been cruising the Internet, looking for TOS provisions that they claim are consumer review restrictions, and then asserting (a)(1) violations for those TOS provisions hoping for payoffs. In these enforcements, no consumer has actually been stifled in their remarks (that would support an (a)(2) violation). Worse, the plaintiffs’ lawyers often fail to display basic reading comprehension because their claims target generic and standard TOS provisions that have nothing to do with consumer reviews.

[In this case, the offending TOS provisions said that consumers “agree not to submit content to the website “‘intended to cause commercial harm’” to Peet’s or to use Peet’s trademarks “‘in any manner … that would disparage’ Peet[’s] products or brands.” These are ill-advised TOS provisions that should be rewritten, but they are also clearly not meant to restrict consumers’ abilities to post reviews.]

The Moss decision rejected similar claims because the court concluded (a)(1) had no private right of action. However, that decision was non-precedential. Now, a week later, a different California Appeals Court panel reaches the same conclusion in a precedential opinion, Arterberry v. Peet’s. The end of the Yelp Law drive-by enforcements is getting closer.

The Arterberry opinion summarizes its question and answer:

May a consumer seek monetary penalties against a company for including a contractual provision made illegal under section 1670.8 as part of the terms and conditions on its website, even if the company never threatened to enforce that provision or take any action against the consumer? We hold section 1670.8 outlaws non-disparagement clauses in consumer contracts, but it unambiguously allows a consumer to bring a suit for monetary penalties only when a seller attempts to enforce such a provision or otherwise seeks to penalize a consumer.

The Arterberry opinion itself doesn’t mention the Moss opinion (which was non-precedential, and the opinions were likely drafted in parallel with each other), and the Arterberry opinion claims it is addressing a matter of “first impression” (with acknowledgements of the Shofet and Anderson federal district court opinions, neither of which bind the court, but no acknowledgement of Moss). Despite the parallel rulings, Arterberry follows the same basic logic as the Moss opinion.

The Arterberry opinion engages in a little more depth with the legislative history. The court concludes:

Section 1670.8 applies to everyone, be it a Fortune 500 company or a small family business. If, as the plaintiffs allege, the use of a nondisparagement clause created a cause of action with respect to each California resident who visited a website, with a civil penalty of up to $2,500 for each such resident, then a relatively small business with 10,000 online California customers would face up to $25,000,000 in penalties for using insufficiently precise content moderation and trademark enforcement language in the terms and conditions of its website. The same business would face no more than $5,000 in penalties for actually threatening or seeking to penalize a consumer for posting a negative review. In the more than 400 pages of legislative history that the plaintiffs submitted for our review, we see nothing to suggest the Legislature intended the statute to work this way.

(To be fair, a $5k financial deterrent against suppressing consumer reviews may be too light, just as a $25M penalty for poor TOS drafting would be way too heavy. But the Yelp Law doesn’t rely solely on a private right of action; the AG’s office can enforce it too).

As I mentioned in my prior post, the mere presence of anti-consumer review clauses in TOSes could potentially chill consumers from posting reviews, even if the business never affirmatively asserts that clause. Other laws may redress that concern. And either way, the current batch of (a)(1) enforcements are not the right solution.

I wonder if the unsuccessful plaintiffs’ lawyers will ask the legislature to “fix” the statutory drafting, claiming that the courts have left consumers vulnerable to businesses’ anti-review efforts. It’s the kind of story that some legislators would be sympathetic to–if they don’t do their homework about the abuses already taking place. Even without a legitimate private right of action, plaintiffs’ lawyers have used (a)(1) to cause chaos in court and extract undeserved concessions. We need less of that, not more.

Case Citation: Arterberry v. Peet’s Coffee, Inc., 2026 WL 2185136 (Cal. App. Ct. July 29, 2026)

Selected Blog Posts Regarding 1670.8