Google Defeats “Negligent Digital Architecture” Claim–Starr™ v. Google

According to her website (sorry, no link love here), Katherine Starr™ is a 2-time Olympian (she swam on Great Britain’s swim team under the name “Annabelle Cripps“) and a sexual abuse survivor. She now spends a lot of time thinking about the law, self-describing as a “legal theorist.” Her website has a page where she offers “legal strategy services.”

Note: I checked her LinkedIn page and she didn’t indicate that she has a law degree or is licensed to practice as a lawyer. Legal training or a law license isn’t required to engage in legal theorizing, but it raises some questions about what “legal strategy services” she can offer and what evidentiary privileges apply to any conversations with her actual or prospective clients.

Katherine Starr™ also appears to be quite interested in trademarks. The footer on her website says:

KATHERINE STARR™ is a trademark of Katherine Starr. Negligent Dating™, Negligent Digital Access™, Negligent Digital Architecture™, Digital Maritime Doctrine™, Negligent Frequency™, The Negligent Shield™, and Negligent Legal Architecture™ are service marks of KStarr Enterprises, LLC

If you are wondering, the “digital maritime doctrine” is “a legal framework applying maritime principles like duty of seaworthiness and flag of convenience to modern digital platforms.” I think Admiralty Law has many underexplored insights to offer Internet Law. 🙄

[Little-known fact: When I was writing my first Internet Law paper in 1993, the student editor editing my paper independently shared a Maritime Law course outline with me. So I did in fact think about how the Law of the Sea might apply to the Law of the Internet back in 1993! However, I didn’t have the legal vision and insights that Starr™ has brought to that question.]

Starr™ wrote a book titled Where There Are Rights™. (Yes, she claims a trademark in the book title, despite the trademark rule that a book title isn’t eligible for trademark protection unless it’s part of a series). She describes the book:

Drawing on her dual perspective as a Legal Theorist and Two-Time Olympian, Starr introduces trademarked legal frameworks that name what courts, policymakers, and institutions have ignored: that negligence has an architecture, a frequency, and a delegation pattern, frameworks now ready to be tested in law.

To Starr™’s credit, she didn’t just hypothesize that her frameworks were “ready to be tested in law.” She went ahead and actually tested them in court! She brought a pro se lawsuit against Google. Props (?) for walking the walk.

As a trademark geek, I’m intrigued by the concept of “trademarked legal frameworks.” How can a “legal framework” become trademarkable, and what rights would that trademark confer? Could a lawyer sue another lawyer for bringing a claim based on a “trademarked legal framework”? (Especially if Starr™ isn’t a licensed lawyer and couldn’t file claims based on those frameworks for any clients). Sounds like a good but challenging trademark law final exam question.

The court describes Starr™’s claims against Google:

She alleges that when users search for her legal frameworks using Google’s search engine, the frameworks themselves appear, but the search results “fail to return Plaintiff’s name in connection with these works.” She also alleges that Google’s search engine turns up other Katherine Starrs, but it is unclear from the complaint whether this occurs when a user searches for Starr’s legal frameworks or simply for the name “Katherine Starr.” Starr alleges that this conduct has “divert[ed] recognition, professional opportunity and search authority away” from Starr, who is “the rightful originator of the frameworks.” She also alleges that her business, Plaintiff KSTARR Enterprises LLC (“KSTARR”) has “experienced loss of prospective business opportunities, reputational dilution, and economic harm.”

If you want to indulge your inner legal nerd, these arguments raise all kinds of fascinating conceptual issues to cogitate and debate. For example, how could a “trademarked legal framework” confer a right of attribution? If Starr™ isn’t a licensed lawyer, then exactly what professional opportunities have been disrupted by not attributing the “legal frameworks” to her?

None of these thorny doctrinal questions get addressed. Instead, we get a perfunctory opinion granting a motion to dismiss–the kind of standard opinion we see in pro se cases that are not close.

Lanham Act False Designation of Origin

The magistrate says Starr™ “does not allege that Google placed Starr’s or KSTARR’s mark on any goods or used or displayed her mark in the sale or advertising of services rendered in commerce….Starr does not allege that Google is selling anything.”

Tortious Interference

Though Starr alleges that Google generally understood that her “digital presence” was important to her business relationships, she fails to make any nonconclusory allegations that Google knew about prospective business relationships between Starr and specific attorneys, legal teams, academic institutions, or legal platforms…any effect on Starr’s business relationships was likely an incidental effect of Google’s broader “search algorithm and indexing practices.”

“Negligent Digital Architecture” and “Violation of Commercial Attribution Rights”

Starr alleges she is entitled to relief based on two legal theories she created: “negligent digital architecture” and “violation of commercial attribution rights.” In support of the former claim, she alleges that Google “owes a duty of care to ensure that its digital architecture does not foreseeably cause reputational or attribution-related harm to individuals whose identities and authored works are indexed on its platform.” According to Starr, Google was negligent in failing to “design[ ] or maintain[ ] a digital infrastructure that ensures accurate author attribution.” In support of the latter claim, Starr states that “[b]y structurally detaching Plaintiff’s name from search results referencing her original legal frameworks, Defendant has deprived Plaintiff of the right to be accurately represented as the author of her work in digital information environments.” The District Judge should decline Starr’s invitation to recognize these novel causes of action. By Starr’s own admission, her “negligent digital architecture” claim is based in her own legal frameworks, not state or federal law. The undersigned also cannot identify any cause of action under state or federal law for “violation of commercial attribution rights.”

Starr™ tried to reposition the “negligent digital architecture” claim as a standard products liability claim. This doesn’t work: “Starr does not allege that Google’s search engine is ‘unreasonably dangerous’ or offer any facts suggesting that Google’s search algorithms are unreasonably dangerous.”

* * *

This is a magistrate judge’s R&R, so I imagine we’ll hear about this case at least one more time.

Google invoked Section 230 as a defense, but the court didn’t need to address it.

Starr™’s claims challenge Google’s core algorithmic search results offerings. Lawsuits over Google’s organization and dissemination of organic search results have gone nowhere, even when they are not litigated pro se.

Case Citation: Starr™ v. Google LLC, 2026 WL 1603313 (W.D. Tex. June 3, 2026). The CourtListener page. The initial complaint.