Thumbs-Up Emoji Formed Binding Sales Contract in Canada–Achter v. South West Terminal

This is the instant-classic lawsuit involving a Saskatchewan farmer who text-messaged a “thumbs-up” emoji in response to an offer to buy his flax. The lower court found that the seller’s thumbs-up emoji constituted assent to the buyer’s offer and awarded the buyer $82k (Canadian) in damages. Prior blog post. On appeal, the Saskatchewan Court of Appeals affirmed the decision on a 2-1 vote.

Note: as usual for Canadian opinions, this is a long read–220 paragraphs, approximately 28k words.

The Majority Opinion

For the most part, the majority opinion endorses the lower court decision, repeatedly saying (in essence) that the lower court judge got it right (or least didn’t make any obvious errors). The lower court judge should feel good about his work. That judge was surely dealing with an emoji interpretation case for his first time, and operates in a community not known for being at the cutting edge of technology law. Nevertheless, the lower court judge wrote a strong and thoughtful opinion that held up on appeal. At the same time, the majority opinion also reflects the standards for appellate review in Canada, which provide some deference to the lower court ruling.

I especially liked the majority’s framing that emoji interpretation isn’t really a new skill for common law courts:

human communication is often subtle. Words, phrases, gestures and symbols may carry more than one meaning. All of this gives rise to the potential for ambiguity and uncertainty and, indeed, litigation. The law has long accommodated for this, and courts are often called upon to determine the legal import of a multitude of communication types between individuals. The fact that, in this case, one part of the communication comprised an emoji simply provides a modern twist to this otherwise rather unremarkable observation

In other words, we need to be careful about overassuming emoji exceptionalism. When I do emoji law trainings for judges, I remind them that emojis are just another form of non-textual communication, and all of the techniques the judges routinely use to interpret human communication are likely to work with emojis as well.

(The most significant emoji exceptionism is the cross-platform depiction diversity issue I discuss in my paper, but that hasn’t generated much activity in court).

The seller argued that he had used the thumbs-up emoji to acknowledge receipt of the buyer’s text, not to assent to it. The majority says that is theoretically possible:

The judge would have committed error had he approached his decision by suggesting that a thumbs up emoji invariably means “I agree” or always bears something akin to that meaning. But he did not do that… It is irrelevant that a thumbs up emoji may be used in other contexts to communicate other messages or ideas. What matters is the use to which it was put by Mr. Achter in the eyes of an objective observer

Nevertheless, the majority says that the seller chose this particular emoji in this particular context:

ALC submits that, if Mr. Achter had simply intended to acknowledge receipt of a draft contract from Mr. Mickleborough, “it is hard to imagine what other emoji would have been more apt”. However, the premise of this submission is that Mr. Achter was limited to communicating by way of emojis. It was Mr. Achter who chose to use the thumbs up emoji, when in the past he had used words like “looks good”, “ok” and “yup” in a similar situation to form binding contracts.

As a result, the emoji functioned as a signature:

The thumbs up emoji expressed Mr. Achter’s agreement to the contract and the act of sending the emoji with the metadata identified, or authenticated, Mr. Achter as the person expressing that agreement with that intention… There may be some validity to the proposition that, taken together, the thumbs up emoji with the metadata that accompanied Mr. Achter’s text message could not result in a signature if his text message had not been sent in response to one from Mr. Mickleborough or if there had not been a history of authenticated communications between the parties. However, I do not need to decide if these hypothetical changes to the fact pattern would affect the result of this case.

While Canadian law resembles US law about electronic signatures, the emoji-as-signature issue may have been an easier call in the US courts. I think that the E-Sign and UETA laws in the US make it entirely clear that the emoji usage in this context would satisfy their requirements as a signature.

It appears the seller argued that a signature needs to be a newly created artifact, like how a wet-signature (ink on paper) creates something that didn’t previously exist. The majority does not agree:

I can agree with ALC that Mr. Achter did not create the thumbs up emoji for the purposes of signing contracts. However, the same can be said about the letters that together make up a person’s name. In either case, what is controlling is the use to which the thumbs up emoji or those letters are put.

The majority summarizes its conclusion:

Mr. Achter’s use of the thumbs up emoji communicated his agreement to the terms of the contract proposed by Mr. Mickleborough with the expectation that ALC would be held to it. Because Mr. Achter sent that emoji in a text message from his personal cellphone, there was electronic data that he knew would identify him as the maker of the mark and communicate his agreement to the contract. His text message therefore signed the contract as surely as if he had printed the photograph that Mr. Mickleborough had sent to him and then written his name on that print copy and returned it to Mr. Mickleborough.

The Dissenting Opinion

The dissent’s opinion wasn’t easy to read. The judge used a lot of Latin and seemingly hid his takeaway point. He says he “would take judicial notice of the fact that a thumbs-up emoji can signify approval or agreement.” However, he doesn’t think the signature requirement was satisfied because, I believe, the emoji would have needed to be affixed to the contract draft, not communicated in a message separated from the contract text.

This makes me wonder how the dissenting judge would interpret a multi-email negotiation where there is no single email defining the parties’ terms. Would the judge take the position that a contract never formed because there was no “signature” to the contract when the emails collectively would have to constitute the “contract”?

The dissent seems especially odd in light of the parties’ course of dealing. This buyer and seller had previously come to contract terms when the buyer sent a form contract and the seller replied with a brief text (e.g., “OK”) functioning as the signature to that contract. If the parties decide that’s how they would like to communicate with each other, the court should respect that.

Implications

I think this opinion reinforces some lessons we took away from the lower court ruling:

Emoji law sits on top of longstanding legal principles, many of which the courts can apply without any exceptionalism.

Using emojis as a communicative tool can have major legal significance. People often misperceive emojis as some second-tier form of communication with no legal implications of their usage. This case showed that a single emoji has substantial consequences–in this case, $82k (CAN). As usual, we are responsible for the words–and emojis–we choose.

Emojis need to be interpreted in context. Emojis derive meaning from the content preceding them in a conversation, as do all other forms of human communication. Further, in this case, the parties’ course of dealing informed the emoji’s meaning. If the seller and buyer had never dealt with each other, the court might not have been as confident that the thumbs-up was assent and not just acknowledgment. But in the context of a pattern of similar dealings, it was more obvious that the emoji was assent.

The fact that emojis have multiple meanings isn’t unusual. Many aspects of human communication develop multiple meanings, including slang. And that fact alone doesn’t mean that emojis are fatally ambiguous. Courts are very good at interpreting potentially ambiguous communications, whether that’s words, emojis, or anything else.

Case Citation: Achter Land & Cattle Ltd. v South West Terminal Ltd., 2024 SKCA 115.