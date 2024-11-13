Call for Papers/Participation: the revived Internet Law Works-in-Progress Conference, SCU, March 8, 2025

We invite your in-person participation in the Internet Law Works-in-Progress conference, to be held at Santa Clara University School of Law in Santa Clara, California on March 8, 2025. This conference series took a multi-year hiatus due to the pandemic, and we’re thrilled to bring it back.

The conference enables Internet law scholars from around the globe to receive feedback on in-progress research from their academic peers. More background about the series. We broadly construe the scope of topics that fit within the Internet Law umbrella, and we welcome presentations of research projects at stages ranging from embryonic to unfinished drafts (so long as the draft would still benefit from peer feedback). We also welcome non-presenting discussants.

How to Participate

If you would like to participate, email Eric Goldman (egoldman@gmail.com) the following information before the priority deadline of December 12, 2024, noon Pacific time:

* your name, email address, and institutional affiliation

* If applicable: the title of your paper/project and a short abstract (preferably as a PDF that we can post to the event repository)

Please use “2025 Internet Law WIP Request to Participate” as the email subject line.

We expect to respond to participation requests by December 16, 2024. We will accommodate participation requests after the priority deadline on a space-available basis.

There is no conference participation fee, but all participants are responsible for their own travel and lodging expenses. There are no publication obligations associated with presenting at the conference. For more information, including travel and hotel details, see the conference web page.

Game Night

Game night is an integral part of the experience, and attendees should plan their travel schedules so that they can fully enjoy the festivities. This year, game night will include a participatory activity and many board game options.

More Information

Contact Eric Goldman at egoldman@gmail.com with any questions or comments. We look forward to seeing you in Santa Clara! Regards, Eric.