SAVE THE DATE: Internet Law Works-in-Progress Conference, SCU, March 8, 2025

After a multi-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Internet Law Works-in-Progress conference is returning! (Some background about the series). The conference provides a venue for authors of Internet Law papers (broadly conceived) to workshop their drafts and get pre-publication feedback from peers. We are also putting together a game night that should feature a very rare gaming experience you won’t want to miss.

The conference will be hosted by the High Tech Law Institute and held at Santa Clara University School of Law on March 8, 2025. We’ll circulate a call for participation with more details later this year, but make sure to block off your calendars now. We can’t wait to see you in person!