Some New Section 230 Memes

I gave a brand-new talk about Section 230 at the California Lawyers Association IP Institute. (It was recorded, but I believe it will be behind the CLA paywall). You can see my completely new slide deck here. It contains some freshly made Section 230-related memes that I’m also sharing here.

* * *

A moderator’s dilemma meme:

I remain disgusted when I see Section 230 treated as a political football:

Drake explains our inevitable transition to Web 3.0 (not the decentralized web, but instead a highly centralized one):