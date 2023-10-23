Call for Participation: WIPIP, Santa Clara, Feb. 2-3, 2024

The High Tech Law Institute invites you to participate in the 21st annual Works-in-Progress Intellectual Property Colloquium (WIPIP), which will be held February 2-3, 2024, at Santa Clara University School of Law, in Santa Clara, California. This is an in-person event, not virtual or hybrid. If you aren’t already familiar with WIPIP, the colloquium provides IP scholars with a forum to present their academic works-in-progress and receive early feedback from their peers.

Requests to Present or Attend

Requests to present should be emailed to Prof. Eric Goldman at egoldman@gmail.com. Please include “WIPIP 2024” in the email subject line. Your request should include your name, your affiliation, the title of your presentation, and an abstract (PDF preferred) or a brief description of the presentation.

The priority deadline for presentation requests is November 15, 2023 at noon Pacific. Presentation requests received after the priority deadline will be considered on a space-available basis. For submissions/requests received by the priority deadline, we anticipate sending notifications of acceptance no later than December 1.

Non-presenting attendees are also welcome. Email Prof. Goldman with your request.

Travel Information

There are no registration fees to attend WIPIP, and we will provide meals on Feb. 2 and breakfast and lunch on Feb. 3. However, attendees are responsible for arranging and funding their own travel and lodging. Travel details are available at https://law.scu.edu/event/ wipip2024/. The conference hotel registration deadline is Dec. 20.