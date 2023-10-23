Call for Participation: WIPIP, Santa Clara, Feb. 2-3, 2024

The High Tech Law Institute invites you to participate in the 21st annual Works-in-Progress Intellectual Property Colloquium (WIPIP), which will be held February 2-3, 2024, at Santa Clara University School of Law, in Santa Clara, California. This is an in-person event, not virtual or hybrid. If you aren’t already familiar with WIPIP, the colloquium provides IP scholars with a forum to present their academic works-in-progress and receive early feedback from their peers.

Requests to Present or Attend

Requests to present should be emailed to Prof. Eric Goldman at egoldman@gmail.com. Please include “WIPIP 2024” in the email subject line. Your request should include your name, your affiliation, the title of your presentation, and an abstract (PDF preferred) or a brief description of the presentation.

The priority deadline for presentation requests is November 15, 2023 at noon Pacific. Presentation requests received after the priority deadline will be considered on a space-available basis. For submissions/requests received by the priority deadline, we anticipate sending notifications of acceptance no later than December 1.

Non-presenting attendees are also welcome. Email Prof. Goldman with your request.

Travel Information

There are no registration fees to attend WIPIP, and we will provide meals on Feb. 2 and breakfast and lunch on Feb. 3. However, attendees are responsible for arranging and funding their own travel and lodging. Travel details are available at https://law.scu.edu/event/wipip2024/. The conference hotel registration deadline is Dec. 20.

Workshop Sessions and Game NightWe expect to have full days of programming on Friday and Saturday. After dinner on Friday, we will host a game night featuring “Game of Drones,” where teams will compete in a series of drone-flying events (we will help organize teams). You won’t want to miss it!

We very much hope that you can join us in Santa Clara. If you have any questions, feel free to email Prof. Goldman at egoldman@gmail.com. For more information about the WIPIP series, see http://wipip.info